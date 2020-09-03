Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to “Strong-Buy”

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $60.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.68% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Morgan Stanley's shares have outperformed the industry so far this year. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. The company’s plan to acquire E*Trade Financial is expected to provide support to its Wealth Management segment. Its focus on corporate lending operations and strength in Investment Management operations will likely aid the top line. Also, the company is aiming to change revenue mix and focus more on less capital-market driven sources. However, the financial impact from the same will be seen after some time and thus, the current significant dependence on capital-markets driven revenues makes us apprehensive. Higher costs is another concern. Nevertheless, the company is expected to continue to enhance shareholder value in the quarters ahead through efficient capital deployments.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MS. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Sunday, June 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.32.

Shares of MS opened at $53.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $13.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.39 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 11.90%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $988,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,670,632. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $7,858,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,927,506.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,846 shares of company stock valued at $10,362,646 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 60.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 551.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 70.6% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 182.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

