Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.59.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Shares of Nokia Oyj stock opened at $4.78 on Tuesday. Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $5.32. The company has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.84, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.98.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 12.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,341,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,560,000 after buying an additional 580,096 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 46.6% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 11.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 12,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 20.1% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

Featured Article: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.