Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.59.
Shares of Nokia Oyj stock opened at $4.78 on Tuesday. Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $5.32. The company has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.84, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.98.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 12.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,341,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,560,000 after buying an additional 580,096 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 46.6% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 11.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 12,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 20.1% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.
About Nokia Oyj
Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).
