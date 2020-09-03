Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Orange (NYSE:ORAN)

Orange (NYSE:ORAN)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, cut Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Orange stock opened at $10.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. Orange has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $16.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.84 and a 200-day moving average of $12.14.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORAN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orange by 2.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orange by 12.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 32,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Orange by 80.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 24,495 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Orange by 3.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Orange by 28.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 10,629 shares during the period. 0.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

