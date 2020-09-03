Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.B) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.B)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RDS.B. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Monday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at $27.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.13. Royal Dutch Shell has a twelve month low of $19.19 and a twelve month high of $62.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $109.69 billion, a PE ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Royal Dutch Shell had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $32.49 billion during the quarter.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

