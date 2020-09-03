CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CRH Medical Corporation is a North American company focused on providing gastroenterologists throughout the United States with innovative services and products for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. In 2014, CRH became a full-service gastroenterology anesthesia company that provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in ambulatory surgical centers. At the end of 2018, CRH had completed 20 anesthesia acquisitions and served 46 ambulatory surgical centers in ten states, performing approximately 305,000 procedures annually. In addition, CRH owns the CRH O’Regan System, a single-use, disposable, hemorrhoid banding technology that is safe and highly effective in treating all grades of hemorrhoids. CRH distributes the O’Regan System, treatment protocols, operational and marketing expertise as a complete, turnkey package directly to gastroenterology practices, creating meaningful relationships with the gastroenterologists it serves. “

Get CRH Medical alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CRHM. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of CRH Medical from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Beacon Securities downgraded shares of CRH Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of CRH Medical in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CRH Medical from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.69.

Shares of CRH Medical stock opened at $2.44 on Tuesday. CRH Medical has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $4.43.

CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04.

In other CRH Medical news, President James Kreger sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $26,532.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 78,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRHM. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRH Medical by 666.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 770,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 669,548 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CRH Medical by 330.2% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 59,100 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in CRH Medical by 182.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 42,726 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CRH Medical during the first quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CRH Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

About CRH Medical

CRH Medical Corporation provides various products and services to gastroenterologists in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also offers anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CRH Medical (CRHM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.