Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Short Interest Update

Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 101,800 shares, a growth of 1,717.9% from the July 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of NYSE CEM opened at $14.40 on Thursday. Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.19%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,390,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,627,000 after purchasing an additional 11,510 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 589.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 1,333,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,900 shares during the period. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,058,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 884,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 582,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 76,102 shares during the period.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

