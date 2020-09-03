Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Short Interest Update

Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 101,800 shares, a growth of 1,717.9% from the July 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Shares of NYSE CEM opened at $14.40 on Thursday. Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.36.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.19%.
Separately, Bank of America upgraded Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th.
Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Company Profile
ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
