Respirerx Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:RSPI) Short Interest Update

Respirerx Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:RSPI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 196,100 shares, an increase of 1,682.7% from the July 30th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,365,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS RSPI opened at $0.01 on Thursday. Respirerx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02.

Respirerx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:RSPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the discovery and development of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of respiratory disorders. The company has two drug platforms comprising ampakines that act to enhance the actions of the excitatory neurotransmitter glutamate at AMPA glutamate receptors; and cannabinoids, primarily dronabinol, a synthetic derivative for use in refractory chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, as well as for anorexia in patients with AIDS.

