NEXT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NEXT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 1,600.0% from the July 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

NXGPY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of NEXT/ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of NEXT/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NEXT/ADR in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Societe Generale raised shares of NEXT/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NEXT/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of NEXT/ADR stock opened at $39.47 on Thursday. NEXT/ADR has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $47.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.70 and a 200 day moving average of $32.85.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

