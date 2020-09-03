NEXT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NEXT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 1,600.0% from the July 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

NXGPY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of NEXT/ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of NEXT/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NEXT/ADR in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Societe Generale raised shares of NEXT/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NEXT/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of NEXT/ADR stock opened at $39.47 on Thursday. NEXT/ADR has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $47.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.70 and a 200 day moving average of $32.85.

NEXT/ADR Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc Short Interest Update
Respirerx Pharmaceuticals Inc Short Interest Update
NEXT/ADR Sees Large Growth in Short Interest
Biotricity Inc Short Interest Up 1,471.4% in August
Short Interest in Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd Increases By 1,369.0%
Short Interest in MasMovil Ibercom Expands By 1,251.8%
