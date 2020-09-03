Biotricity Inc (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Short Interest Up 1,471.4% in August

Posted by on Sep 3rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Biotricity Inc (OTCMKTS:BTCY) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 1,471.4% from the July 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BTCY opened at $1.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average of $1.34. Biotricity has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $2.21.

About Biotricity

Biotricity, Inc, a medical diagnostic and consumer healthcare technology company, focuses on providing biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses to deliver remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

Featured Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders

Receive News & Ratings for Biotricity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotricity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc Short Interest Update
Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc Short Interest Update
Respirerx Pharmaceuticals Inc Short Interest Update
Respirerx Pharmaceuticals Inc Short Interest Update
NEXT/ADR Sees Large Growth in Short Interest
NEXT/ADR Sees Large Growth in Short Interest
Biotricity Inc Short Interest Up 1,471.4% in August
Biotricity Inc Short Interest Up 1,471.4% in August
Short Interest in Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd Increases By 1,369.0%
Short Interest in Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd Increases By 1,369.0%
Short Interest in MasMovil Ibercom Expands By 1,251.8%
Short Interest in MasMovil Ibercom Expands By 1,251.8%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report