Biotricity Inc (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Short Interest Up 1,471.4% in August

Biotricity Inc (OTCMKTS:BTCY) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 1,471.4% from the July 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
BTCY opened at $1.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average of $1.34. Biotricity has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $2.21.
About Biotricity
