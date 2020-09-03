Biotricity Inc (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Short Interest Up 1,471.4% in August

Biotricity Inc (OTCMKTS:BTCY) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 1,471.4% from the July 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BTCY opened at $1.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average of $1.34. Biotricity has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $2.21.

About Biotricity

Biotricity, Inc, a medical diagnostic and consumer healthcare technology company, focuses on providing biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses to deliver remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

