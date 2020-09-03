Short Interest in Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:OXBR) Increases By 1,369.0%

Posted by on Sep 3rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:OXBR) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 246,800 shares, a growth of 1,369.0% from the July 30th total of 16,800 shares. Approximately 8.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ OXBR opened at $1.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.10. Oxbridge Re has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $3.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.00 and a beta of 1.16.

In related news, Director Raymond E. Cabillot sold 61,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total value of $152,898.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $87,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 30.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products through reinsurance brokers.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc Short Interest Update
Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc Short Interest Update
Respirerx Pharmaceuticals Inc Short Interest Update
Respirerx Pharmaceuticals Inc Short Interest Update
NEXT/ADR Sees Large Growth in Short Interest
NEXT/ADR Sees Large Growth in Short Interest
Biotricity Inc Short Interest Up 1,471.4% in August
Biotricity Inc Short Interest Up 1,471.4% in August
Short Interest in Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd Increases By 1,369.0%
Short Interest in Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd Increases By 1,369.0%
Short Interest in MasMovil Ibercom Expands By 1,251.8%
Short Interest in MasMovil Ibercom Expands By 1,251.8%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report