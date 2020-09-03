Short Interest in Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:OXBR) Increases By 1,369.0%

Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:OXBR) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 246,800 shares, a growth of 1,369.0% from the July 30th total of 16,800 shares. Approximately 8.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ OXBR opened at $1.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.10. Oxbridge Re has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $3.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.00 and a beta of 1.16.

In related news, Director Raymond E. Cabillot sold 61,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total value of $152,898.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $87,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 30.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products through reinsurance brokers.

