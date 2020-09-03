Short Interest in MasMovil Ibercom (OTCMKTS:MMBMF) Expands By 1,251.8%

MasMovil Ibercom (OTCMKTS:MMBMF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 75,700 shares, a growth of 1,251.8% from the July 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Separately, Santander lowered shares of MasMovil Ibercom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

MasMovil Ibercom stock opened at $25.77 on Thursday.

About MasMovil Ibercom

MÃ¡sMÃ³vil Ibercom, SA provides telecommunications services to residential customers, businesses, and operators in Spain. It operates in three segments: Residential, Business, and Wholesale. It offers fixed and mobile connectivity services to private end customers; virtual switchboards and cloud with unified communications; internet connectivity solutions; VPN solutions; and data center services.

