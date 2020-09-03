Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 63,000 shares, an increase of 1,160.0% from the July 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of FOF stock opened at $11.95 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.80. Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $13.98.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd in the 1st quarter valued at $1,296,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 10,186 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 186,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 27,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 9,480 shares in the last quarter.

About Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

