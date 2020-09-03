Short Interest in Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Grows By 1,034.3%

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, a growth of 1,034.3% from the July 30th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 618,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,886,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,248,000 after purchasing an additional 113,133 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 35,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $576,000.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund stock opened at $14.16 on Thursday. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $16.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.086 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

