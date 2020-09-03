Bowl America Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:BWL.A) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bowl America Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:BWL.A) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the July 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BWL.A opened at $9.60 on Thursday. Bowl America has a 12-month low of $8.14 and a 12-month high of $17.48.

About Bowl America

Bowl America Incorporated is engaged in the entertainment business. The Company is engaged in the operation of bowling centers, with food and beverage service in each center. As of July 3, 2016, the Company and its subsidiaries operated 18 bowling centers, including 10 centers located in metropolitan Washington, District of Columbia; one center in metropolitan Baltimore, Maryland; four centers in metropolitan Richmond, Virginia, and three centers in metropolitan Jacksonville, Florida.

