Brokerages Expect Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.47 Million

Equities analysts expect that Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) will report sales of $32.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.40 million to $34.00 million. Farmers National Banc posted sales of $28.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full-year sales of $131.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $129.10 million to $134.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $122.57 million, with estimates ranging from $117.70 million to $127.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Farmers National Banc.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.17. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $33.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 million.

FMNB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised Farmers National Banc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Farmers National Banc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FMNB opened at $11.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Farmers National Banc has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.48 and a 200-day moving average of $12.06. The company has a market capitalization of $332.24 million, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is currently 34.11%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 233.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Farmers National Banc in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Farmers National Banc in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. 40.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmers National Banc (FMNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.