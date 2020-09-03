Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA (OTCMKTS:NWPHF) Short Interest Up 900.0% in August

Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA (OTCMKTS:NWPHF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the July 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days.

Shares of NWPHF opened at $2.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 10.71, a current ratio of 10.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average of $5.10. Newron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $8.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd.

Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of therapies for the treatment of central and peripheral nervous system in Italy and internationally. The company offers Xadago (safinamide) for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

