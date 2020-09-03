Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $225.25 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) will announce sales of $225.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ichor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $226.00 million and the lowest is $224.98 million. Ichor reported sales of $154.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ichor will report full year sales of $893.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $893.00 million to $894.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $967.13 million, with estimates ranging from $939.00 million to $981.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ichor.

Get Ichor alerts:

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $221.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.60 million. Ichor had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on ICHR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ichor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Ichor from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Ichor from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Ichor from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $26.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.04. Ichor has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $39.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.45 million, a P/E ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.51.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 184,995 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $5,784,793.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 291,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,118,144.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 10,000 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $296,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 181,594 shares in the company, valued at $5,380,630.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 312,373 shares of company stock valued at $9,824,946. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICHR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ichor by 2.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 109,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ichor by 7.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 10,583 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ichor in the second quarter valued at $665,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Ichor in the second quarter valued at $403,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Ichor by 2.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ichor (ICHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.