Zacks: Brokerages Expect Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.96 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) will post $3.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Crispr Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $250,000.00 and the highest is $14.80 million. Crispr Therapeutics reported sales of $211.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 98.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crispr Therapeutics will report full year sales of $7.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $29.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $38.67 million, with estimates ranging from $3.50 million to $90.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Crispr Therapeutics.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.35). Crispr Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 86.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRSP. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $65.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $72.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Crispr Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.93.

In other Crispr Therapeutics news, VP Tony W. Ho sold 7,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $537,136.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052,327.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Rodger Novak sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 698,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,350,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,246 shares of company stock worth $14,605,668 in the last three months. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 233.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 851,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,113,000 after acquiring an additional 596,255 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 501,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,270,000 after acquiring an additional 94,137 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 190,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,071,000 after acquiring an additional 56,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $93.93 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.33. Crispr Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $105.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 204.20 and a beta of 2.29.

Crispr Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

