$38.85 Million in Sales Expected for Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) will report sales of $38.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Safehold’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $39.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $38.30 million. Safehold posted sales of $22.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 74.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Safehold will report full year sales of $156.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $154.70 million to $159.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $187.12 million, with estimates ranging from $173.50 million to $194.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Safehold.

Get Safehold alerts:

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). Safehold had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 35.95%. The business had revenue of $37.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.64 million.

SAFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Safehold in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised Safehold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet raised Safehold from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Safehold in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.17.

Shares of SAFE stock opened at $54.65 on Thursday. Safehold has a twelve month low of $26.61 and a twelve month high of $67.18. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.65 and a beta of -0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.17.

In other news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 167,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $8,626,577.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 4,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.91 per share, with a total value of $249,950.32. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 33,579,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,823,439.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 47,655 shares of company stock valued at $2,499,817 and sold 292,030 shares valued at $15,105,785. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Safehold by 1,040.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Safehold by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Safehold during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Safehold by 323.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Safehold by 7.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Safehold (SAFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.