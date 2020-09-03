$66.67 Million in Sales Expected for Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) will report sales of $66.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $69.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $65.00 million. Byline Bancorp reported sales of $72.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full year sales of $265.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $262.00 million to $268.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $255.20 million, with estimates ranging from $251.20 million to $258.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $65.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.10 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on BY shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Byline Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Shares of BY opened at $12.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.64. Byline Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $20.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.53 million, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.45.

In related news, CFO Lindsay Y. Corby sold 2,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total transaction of $29,088.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Owen Beacom sold 5,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total transaction of $69,061.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,354.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,600 shares of company stock worth $1,481,612 in the last three months. Insiders own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Byline Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $21,141,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its stake in Byline Bancorp by 2.4% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,166,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,100,000 after purchasing an additional 27,335 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in Byline Bancorp by 24.2% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,030,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,498,000 after purchasing an additional 200,995 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Byline Bancorp by 124.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 786,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,158,000 after purchasing an additional 435,670 shares during the period. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in Byline Bancorp by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,550,000 after purchasing an additional 30,312 shares during the period. 36.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

