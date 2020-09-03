AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:DWEQ) Trading 0.6% Higher

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:DWEQ) traded up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.92 and last traded at $24.92. 157,635 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,218% from the average session volume of 11,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.76.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.01.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF stock. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:DWEQ) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,289,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,837 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 103.18% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF worth $23,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

