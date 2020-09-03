Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:EVF) Trading 0.5% Higher

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:EVF)’s share price traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.92 and last traded at $5.90. 99,684 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 192,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.87.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.37.

Get Nuveen Senior Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. This is an increase from Nuveen Senior Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 431,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.63 per share, with a total value of $2,427,701.04. Insiders purchased a total of 1,580,485 shares of company stock worth $8,995,353 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 18,462 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 107,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 19,431 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 19,802 shares during the period.

About Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:EVF)

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

See Also: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Senior Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Senior Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.