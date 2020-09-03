RDS-A (OTCMKTS:RDS.A) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Shares of RDS-A (OTCMKTS:RDS.A) fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.45 and last traded at $29.63. 4,673,192 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.12.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.50.

RDS-A (OTCMKTS:RDS.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $32.49 billion for the quarter.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

