Direxion MSCI USA ESG – Leaders vs. Laggards ETF (NYSEARCA:ESNG) Trading 1.7% Higher

Posted by on Sep 3rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Direxion MSCI USA ESG – Leaders vs. Laggards ETF (NYSEARCA:ESNG) traded up 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $58.69 and last traded at $58.69. 18 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.69.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion MSCI USA ESG – Leaders vs. Laggards ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,113,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion MSCI USA ESG – Leaders vs. Laggards ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $762,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Direxion MSCI USA ESG – Leaders vs. Laggards ETF by 49,533.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion MSCI USA ESG - Leaders vs. Laggards ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion MSCI USA ESG - Leaders vs. Laggards ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc Short Interest Update
Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc Short Interest Update
Respirerx Pharmaceuticals Inc Short Interest Update
Respirerx Pharmaceuticals Inc Short Interest Update
NEXT/ADR Sees Large Growth in Short Interest
NEXT/ADR Sees Large Growth in Short Interest
Biotricity Inc Short Interest Up 1,471.4% in August
Biotricity Inc Short Interest Up 1,471.4% in August
Short Interest in Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd Increases By 1,369.0%
Short Interest in Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd Increases By 1,369.0%
Short Interest in MasMovil Ibercom Expands By 1,251.8%
Short Interest in MasMovil Ibercom Expands By 1,251.8%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report