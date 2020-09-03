Direxion MSCI USA ESG – Leaders vs. Laggards ETF (NYSEARCA:ESNG) Trading 1.7% Higher

Direxion MSCI USA ESG – Leaders vs. Laggards ETF (NYSEARCA:ESNG) traded up 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $58.69 and last traded at $58.69. 18 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.69.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion MSCI USA ESG – Leaders vs. Laggards ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,113,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion MSCI USA ESG – Leaders vs. Laggards ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $762,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Direxion MSCI USA ESG – Leaders vs. Laggards ETF by 49,533.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion MSCI USA ESG - Leaders vs. Laggards ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion MSCI USA ESG - Leaders vs. Laggards ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.