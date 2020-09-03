Stabilus (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) Trading Down 2.3%

Posted by on Sep 3rd, 2020

Stabilus S.A. (OTCMKTS:SBLUY)’s stock price fell 2.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.39 and last traded at $10.50. 1,207 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 1,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.46.

Stabilus Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SBLUY)

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

