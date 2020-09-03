Taronis Fuels (NASDAQ:TRNF) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Taronis Fuels (NASDAQ:TRNF) shares traded up 6.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 1,171,618 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 1,182,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Taronis Fuels in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.13.

Taronis Fuels, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells and distributes industrial gases and welding equipment and services to the retail and wholesale metalworking and manufacturing industries. It also creates, sells, and distributes MagneGas, a synthetic gas used as an alternative to acetylene and other fossil-fuel derived fuels for metal cutting and other commercial uses.

