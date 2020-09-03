Sabre Insurance Group (LON:N91) Stock Price Down 1%

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:N91) shares were down 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 214 ($2.80) and last traded at GBX 218.40 ($2.85). Approximately 824,694 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 220.60 ($2.88).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 219.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.24.

In related news, insider Fani Titi sold 11,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 208 ($2.72), for a total transaction of £23,054.72 ($30,125.08).

About Sabre Insurance Group (LON:N91)

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail groups, wealth managers, private banks, and intermediaries. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Cape Town, South Africa.

