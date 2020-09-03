Analysts Anticipate Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.58 Million

Analysts expect Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) to post sales of $28.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Iteris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.45 million to $28.70 million. Iteris posted sales of $27.88 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Iteris will report full year sales of $115.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $115.13 million to $115.99 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $127.50 million, with estimates ranging from $126.77 million to $128.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Iteris.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.29. Iteris had a net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.52%.

ITI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Iteris in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Iteris in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Iteris in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.06.

In related news, Director Tom Thomas purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $48,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,166.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iteris by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Iteris by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Iteris by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 791,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 39,806 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iteris by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 122,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 58,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iteris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITI opened at $4.80 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.03 million, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.00. Iteris has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $6.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions worldwide. The company's Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor; and VantageLive!, a cloud-based platform; and Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera.

