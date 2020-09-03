Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $112.41 Million

Analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) will post $112.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $91.83 million to $143.00 million. Centennial Resource Development posted sales of $229.13 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full-year sales of $513.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $491.00 million to $567.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $590.70 million, with estimates ranging from $514.00 million to $783.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Centennial Resource Development.

Several brokerages have commented on CDEV. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target (up previously from $1.00) on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $0.95 to $0.80 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development to $0.80 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDEV. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 1,268.3% in the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,617,072 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 21,891,072 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 609.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,531,338 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200,632 shares during the period. Riverstone Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Riverstone Holdings LLC now owns 83,459,210 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $74,279,000 after buying an additional 13,193,173 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 899.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,158,945 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,762,734 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872,645 shares in the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDEV opened at $0.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.00. Centennial Resource Development has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $6.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 6.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

