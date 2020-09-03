Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $112.41 Million

Posted by on Sep 3rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) will post $112.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $91.83 million to $143.00 million. Centennial Resource Development posted sales of $229.13 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full-year sales of $513.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $491.00 million to $567.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $590.70 million, with estimates ranging from $514.00 million to $783.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Centennial Resource Development.

Several brokerages have commented on CDEV. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target (up previously from $1.00) on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $0.95 to $0.80 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development to $0.80 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDEV. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 1,268.3% in the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,617,072 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 21,891,072 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 609.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,531,338 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200,632 shares during the period. Riverstone Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Riverstone Holdings LLC now owns 83,459,210 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $74,279,000 after buying an additional 13,193,173 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 899.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,158,945 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,762,734 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872,645 shares in the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDEV opened at $0.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.00. Centennial Resource Development has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $6.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 6.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centennial Resource Development (CDEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Biotricity Inc Short Interest Up 1,471.4% in August
Biotricity Inc Short Interest Up 1,471.4% in August
Short Interest in Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd Increases By 1,369.0%
Short Interest in Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd Increases By 1,369.0%
Short Interest in MasMovil Ibercom Expands By 1,251.8%
Short Interest in MasMovil Ibercom Expands By 1,251.8%
Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd, Inc. Sees Large Increase in Short Interest
Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd, Inc. Sees Large Increase in Short Interest
Short Interest in Nuveen Global High Income Fund Grows By 1,034.3%
Short Interest in Nuveen Global High Income Fund Grows By 1,034.3%
Bowl America Incorporated Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest
Bowl America Incorporated Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report