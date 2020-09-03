$1.45 Billion in Sales Expected for Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) to post $1.45 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Athene’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.54 billion. Athene reported sales of $1.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Athene will report full-year sales of $5.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $5.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.54 billion to $6.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Athene.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.68 million. Athene had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on ATH. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Athene from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Athene in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Athene from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Athene from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Athene from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

In other news, insider Grant Kvalheim purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Athene by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Athene by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 751,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,450,000 after acquiring an additional 15,702 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Athene in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,425,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Athene by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 630,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Athene in the 2nd quarter valued at $371,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

ATH stock opened at $36.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.40. Athene has a 12 month low of $13.37 and a 12 month high of $50.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.86 and its 200 day moving average is $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

