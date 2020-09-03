$71.87 Million in Sales Expected for Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) to post sales of $71.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Veritex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $70.70 million and the highest is $73.00 million. Veritex reported sales of $79.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Veritex will report full year sales of $299.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $291.20 million to $304.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $286.87 million, with estimates ranging from $278.20 million to $298.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Veritex.

Get Veritex alerts:

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Veritex had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $87.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.10 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Veritex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Veritex from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

In related news, insider Cara Mcdaniel purchased 1,900 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.64 per share, with a total value of $33,516.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,516. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jim Recer purchased 2,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.96 per share, for a total transaction of $33,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,813 shares of company stock worth $82,683 over the last three months. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBTX. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Veritex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 214.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $17.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Veritex has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $29.41. The firm has a market cap of $892.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 5th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veritex (VBTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.