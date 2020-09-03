Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $936.22 Million

Equities analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) will report $936.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $965.50 million and the lowest is $904.10 million. Axalta Coating Systems reported sales of $1.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full year sales of $3.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $4.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Axalta Coating Systems.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis.

AXTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.64.

AXTA opened at $24.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.55, a PEG ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.44 and a 200 day moving average of $21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.88. Axalta Coating Systems has a fifty-two week low of $12.92 and a fifty-two week high of $32.20.

In related news, EVP Steven R. Markevich sold 40,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $980,568.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,181,192. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,486,966 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $215,648,000 after purchasing an additional 641,749 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,547,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $130,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,019 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,807,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $100,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599,596 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,713,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $81,398,000 after purchasing an additional 135,176 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 172.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,619,262 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

