Traders Buy High Volume of Avaya Call Options (NYSE:AVYA)

Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 5,511 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 320% compared to the average daily volume of 1,312 call options.

AVYA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Avaya in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Avaya in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Avaya from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Colliers Secur. started coverage on shares of Avaya in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Avaya from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avaya has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.82.

Get Avaya alerts:

AVYA stock opened at $16.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.16. Avaya has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $16.91.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.23 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 7.78% and a negative net margin of 26.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($5.70) EPS. Research analysts predict that Avaya will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVYA. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Avaya in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avaya by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 965,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,931,000 after purchasing an additional 32,751 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avaya by 301.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 169,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 127,468 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Avaya in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,333,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avaya by 20.3% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,732,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,409,000 after purchasing an additional 291,839 shares during the last quarter.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.