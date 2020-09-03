Blow & Drive Interlock (OTCMKTS:BDIC) Receiving Extremely Critical Press Coverage, Report Finds

Media stories about Blow & Drive Interlock (OTCMKTS:BDIC) have been trending extremely negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Blow & Drive Interlock earned a media sentiment score of -4.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

OTCMKTS:BDIC opened at $0.05 on Thursday. Blow & Drive Interlock has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04.

Blow & Drive Interlock Company Profile

Blow & Drive Interlock Corporation engages in the manufacture, marketing, and lease of alcohol ignition interlock devices. It markets, installs, and monitors a breath alcohol ignition interlock device, BDI-747/1 that is a mechanism, which is installed on the steering column of an automobile and into which a driver exhales.

