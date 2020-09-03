Blow & Drive Interlock (OTCMKTS:BDIC) Receiving Extremely Critical Press Coverage, Report Finds

Posted by on Sep 3rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Media stories about Blow & Drive Interlock (OTCMKTS:BDIC) have been trending extremely negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Blow & Drive Interlock earned a media sentiment score of -4.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

OTCMKTS:BDIC opened at $0.05 on Thursday. Blow & Drive Interlock has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04.

Blow & Drive Interlock Company Profile

Blow & Drive Interlock Corporation engages in the manufacture, marketing, and lease of alcohol ignition interlock devices. It markets, installs, and monitors a breath alcohol ignition interlock device, BDI-747/1 that is a mechanism, which is installed on the steering column of an automobile and into which a driver exhales.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Blow & Drive Interlock (OTCMKTS:BDIC)

Receive News & Ratings for Blow & Drive Interlock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blow & Drive Interlock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Blow & Drive Interlock Receiving Extremely Critical Press Coverage, Report Finds
Blow & Drive Interlock Receiving Extremely Critical Press Coverage, Report Finds
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Pernod Ricard a €148.00 Price Target
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Pernod Ricard a €148.00 Price Target
ValuEngine Upgrades Viad to Strong-Buy
ValuEngine Upgrades Viad to Strong-Buy
Spirit AeroSystems Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine
Spirit AeroSystems Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine
Six Flags Entertainment Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine
Six Flags Entertainment Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine
Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine
Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report