JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) a €148.00 Price Target

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) has been assigned a €148.00 ($174.12) price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.03% from the company’s current price.

RI has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €152.00 ($178.82) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €143.00 ($168.24) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €151.00 ($177.65).

Shares of EPA RI opened at €145.05 ($170.65) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €144.45 and a 200 day moving average of €142.54. Pernod Ricard has a one year low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a one year high of €136.25 ($160.29).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-Jouët champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

