ValuEngine Upgrades Viad (NYSE:VVI) to Strong-Buy

Viad (NYSE:VVI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Viad from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th.

Shares of VVI opened at $22.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.96. Viad has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $70.23. The firm has a market cap of $437.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($2.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($1.29). Viad had a negative net margin of 18.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $30.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Viad will post -6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Viad news, Director Joshua Schechter purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.63 per share, with a total value of $61,705.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,359.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VVI. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viad by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 57,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Viad by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Viad by 1.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Viad by 53.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Viad by 3.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

About Viad

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

