Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

SPR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.53.

Shares of SPR opened at $20.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.71. Spirit AeroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $13.69 and a fifty-two week high of $92.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.58.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($1.09). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems will post -4.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 575.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 2,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 521.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 2,873.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

