Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,909 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,727 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.8% of Natixis Advisors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $419,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.3% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $368,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 18.1% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,986 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,521,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 935 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, First American Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 16.0% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 6,763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,186,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,800.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price objective (up from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 31st. China International Capital increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,259.98.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total transaction of $2,478,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,042,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $3,499.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,728.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.53, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3,169.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,523.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,513.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

