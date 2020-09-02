Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 23 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.1% of Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $39,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 262.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,930,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total transaction of $2,478,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,042,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $3,499.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,169.33 and a 200-day moving average of $2,523.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,728.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.53, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,513.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price objective (up from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,259.98.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

