Bank of Nova Scotia Trims Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 72.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,657 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 231.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 203.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 347.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MGM shares. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wolfe Research lowered MGM Resorts International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.69.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 1,637 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total value of $35,621.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP John Mcmanus sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $456,800.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,321. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $22.77 on Wednesday. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $34.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.93.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.13. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $289.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.57 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. This is a positive change from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 1.30%.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

