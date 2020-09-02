UMA Financial Services Inc. Raises Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total transaction of $3,809,016.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,741,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total value of $2,478,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,042,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Cowen upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wedbush upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,259.98.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,499.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3,169.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,523.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1,728.55 billion, a PE ratio of 134.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,513.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

