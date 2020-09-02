Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,449 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,152 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,353,827 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,771,000 after buying an additional 387,575 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,225,431 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,554,000 after buying an additional 363,015 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,507,363 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,344,000 after buying an additional 36,118 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 825,985 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,386,000 after buying an additional 142,652 shares during the period. Finally, Sarissa Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 765,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,301,000 after buying an additional 321,500 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $135.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.81. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a fifty-two week low of $86.88 and a fifty-two week high of $154.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $562.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.05 EPS. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JAZZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.59.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,438 shares of company stock worth $444,579. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

