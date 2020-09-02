Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,203 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.05% of Patterson Companies worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PDCO. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 64.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the first quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 77.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 5,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Patterson Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

PDCO stock opened at $28.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.93 and a 1-year high of $29.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.62.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a positive return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.