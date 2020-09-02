Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) Stock Position Lowered by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,497 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 36.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 57.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 38,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. 31.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KDP shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.14 per share, for a total transaction of $28,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,170. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 14,071,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total value of $414,419,280.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 170,725,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,027,852,663.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KDP opened at $29.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.56. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a 1-year low of $18.98 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.65.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

