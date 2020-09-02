Natixis Advisors L.P. Reduces Stock Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,125 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 3,988.1% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,295,074 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $772,480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165,549 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 45.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,773,081 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $248,586,000 after buying an additional 555,729 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 1,245.3% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,576 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,186,000 after acquiring an additional 212,511 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in LHC Group in the first quarter worth approximately $29,793,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,354,589 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $750,712,000 after acquiring an additional 204,308 shares during the last quarter.

Get LHC Group alerts:

In other news, Director W Earl Reed III sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $958,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 109,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,245,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

LHCG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Stephens increased their price target on LHC Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub cut LHC Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on LHC Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.63.

LHCG stock opened at $208.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.46. LHC Group, Inc. has a one year low of $100.00 and a one year high of $214.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 47.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.57.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.48. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 5.76%. On average, research analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Featured Article: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.