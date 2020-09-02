Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,433 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,447 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 2.8% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $343,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 262.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,499.12 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,513.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,169.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,523.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1,728.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,650.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,333.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,259.98.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $3,928,322.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,064 shares in the company, valued at $16,068,679.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $4,369,386.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.