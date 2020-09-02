Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Autoliv worth $12,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Autoliv by 265.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the 2nd quarter worth $860,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the 2nd quarter worth $266,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the 2nd quarter worth $500,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Autoliv by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 9,220 shares during the last quarter. 37.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALV opened at $78.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 1.90. Autoliv Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.16 and a 12-month high of $87.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The auto parts company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Autoliv Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALV shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Autoliv from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.70.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

