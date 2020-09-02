Nvwm LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,936 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 4.4% of Nvwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $294,639,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,417,828,000 after buying an additional 795,171 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,305,379,000 after buying an additional 563,991 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8,783.7% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,121,000 after buying an additional 514,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,777,634,000 after buying an additional 435,331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,499.12 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,513.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,169.33 and a 200 day moving average of $2,523.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,728.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.53, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total transaction of $2,478,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,042,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total transaction of $3,809,016.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,741,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $3,675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,285.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,259.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

