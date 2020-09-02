AF Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

AF Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 79 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000. Amazon.com makes up about 0.1% of AF Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.3% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $368,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 18.1% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,986 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 935 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 16.0% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 6,763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,186,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,499.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,169.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,523.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,513.87. The stock has a market cap of $1,728.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,333.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,259.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

