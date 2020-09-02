California Public Employees Retirement System Has $14.72 Million Stock Position in Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,325 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Carvana were worth $14,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 9.7% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 400.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 5.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 47.1% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Carvana from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Nomura raised their price target on Carvana from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America lowered Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Carvana from $100.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Carvana from $127.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.55.

CVNA stock opened at $227.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a PE ratio of -66.62 and a beta of 2.53. Carvana Co has a one year low of $22.16 and a one year high of $235.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.15.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 83.73% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carvana news, Director Ira J. Platt sold 71,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $14,976,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,157,215.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 337,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $68,303,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 347,245 shares in the company, valued at $70,275,443.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 598,500 shares of company stock valued at $121,773,990. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

